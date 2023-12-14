DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — School administrators in Decatur are asking for about $36 million from taxpayers.

COO Mike Curry said it is common for districts to ask for the full amount based on assessed property values. The reason for that is districts basically estimate the amount of the county’s final assessment, which will come in February for Decatur.

“I just caution this,” Curry said, “to make anybody think you’re going to guarantee that their property tax dollars will be less because of what we do tonight, because it’s all going to depend on the valuation of their home.”

The Decatur School Board decided to ask for the full amount of money they could get from 2024 property taxes on Tuesday night. Curry said the amount is based on where property valuations are right now, but that could change.

“We would be potentially getting in revenue based on the valuation of the district going up, per the local assessor,” he said.

The county will finish its assessment in February, while administrators need to give the county a figure this month. They’re asking for about $36 million, a $3 million increase from last year. Administrators said they want to avoid under-asking like they did last year, which resulted in a tax rate decrease for the district.

Curry said the amount they get is up to home valuations and assessments from the county. He said if the district doesn’t ask for as much as possible, they could lose out on millions of dollars while people’s property taxes go up anyway, because home values have risen.

“There’s no guarantee that they are going to see an actual overall less taxes this year than last year.”

Curry said there may be a time when the district would need less money, and therefore ask for less money. But even though student enrollment may be dropping in the district, there are still buildings to fix and other costs that need covering.