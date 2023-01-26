DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Salvation Army is moving forward in 2023 with new hours of operation at their W. Main St. location. The new hours are now Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays at 8-10 a.m.

“With consultation from University Extension SNAP-Ed and upon looking at access to food in our community from other area food pantries, we feel these new hours will open up more opportunities and access to food for those that are not able to come during the week during work hours,” Lt. Shanell Debela, Decatur Corps Officer, said.

According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap, 12.5% of all Macon County residents are

food insecure and 19.4% of the children in Macon County are food insecure.

U of I Extension SNAP-Ed Extension Educator, Louise Hyneman said: “I believe these new hours will help reach food-insecure residents who are unable to visit other food pantries in Decatur due to work, school, or other schedule conflicts.”