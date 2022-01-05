Decatur Salvation Army meets holiday campaign goal; Champaign County still short

Donations for the holiday campaigns generally run through the end of January

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Champaign County is making another appeal for donations to boost its holiday fundraising campaign.



Mahor Randy Summit said this season’s red kettles netted $134,100, short of the $160,000 goal. The kettles factor into the overall holiday campaign goal, which is $551,000.



In Decatur, the Salvation Army reported $145,000 through the red kettles. The agency said it met its overall goal of $600,000 this month.

Numbers for Vermilion County were not immediately available.