DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Sewer rates are going up in Decatur.

The city council voted last night to raise rates by 5%. Customers will see an increase of $0.66 a month. That will start later this spring. City Manager Scot Wrighton said they had to raise rates to keep up with inflation.

“If we don’t keep track of our water and sewer costs, then we face having to have much larger rate increases later on just to keep up with the cost of capital improvements,” said Wrighton.

The water rate wasn’t decided because council members had more questions about it. They’re set to vote on April 3rd.