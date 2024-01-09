DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur waste haulers are giving local customers new garbage totes as part of recent City ordinance changes.

The ordinance, adopted last month, now requires residents to use two separate 64 or 96-gallon wheeled carts or totes for garbage collection and recycling, respectively. Private waste haulers are to give their customers these new carts for free.

Residents should call their haulers if they:

Would like a new cart or tote, but did not receive one.

Feel they already have sufficient 64 or 96-gallon wheeled carts or totes, and want to return the new ones.

Want to keep the new cart and have their old one removed. Old cart removal is done free of charge. City officials said this will not count towards bulky item allowances.



Decatur waste haulers include:

Waste Management: 800-796-9696

GFL: 217-935-5652

Jeremy Doolin Disposal: 217-422-5298

Doolin Disposal: 217-423-1680

Murrell’s: 217-519-0910

2024 service rates include basic service (collection of one garbage tote) for $23.50 a month or $47 bi-monthly, and expanded basic service (collection of two garbage totes) for $34.50 a month or $69 bi-monthly.

Officials emphasized that while most cart replacements have been 96 gallons, 64-gallon carts are also acceptable.

For more information on Decatur garbage and recycling, https://decaturil.gov/garbage-recycling/.