DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One Decatur resident is displaced after a cooking fire spread to their kitchen.

The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at the 1300 block of N. Union Street around 11 a.m. They said crews found heavy smoke coming from the front door on the scene.

The fire department said the occupant was cooking, and the fire started on the stove top and spread to the rest of the kitchen. Crews remained on the scene until around 12:30 p.m.

No one was hurt. The Red Cross is helping the victim.