DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — It is the end of an era in Decatur as the Decatur Public Transit System resumes fare collection next Monday.

Fare collection was suspended in April of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the world moves on from the pandemic, emergency measures are coming to an end.

Transit Administrator Lacie Elzy said the resumption of fare collection will allow the agency to move forward with improvements and enhancements that were previously delayed.

“We are looking forward to resuming a number of planned upgrades to our buses and facilities,” Elzy said. “Enhancements such as Wi-Fi on the buses, increased trip frequency, real-time bus location services, and a potential optimized Sunday route have all been in the works.”

All regular buss routes will resume fare collection using the following scale:

$1 for adults

80 cents for children ages five to 18

50 cents for senior citizens and disabled passenger with a correct ID card

Free for children under five accompanied by fare-paying passengers and passengers with a Circuit Breaker certification

Rides on the downtown trolley route and a few specialized amusement routes, like the shuttle to Splash Cove and Park-N-Ride Devon Amphitheater, will remain available at no cost.

Fare reinstatement has been well publicized on the inside and outside of busses for the last several weeks. Tokens and buss passes are on sale again and can be purchased at the Transit Center located at 353 East William Street.

People can call 217-424-2800 or visit DPTS website for further information.