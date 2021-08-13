Decatur Public Schools works on solution to bus driver shortage

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools officials are working on a solution after their bus service provider told them “a substantial number of bus drivers are currently out with COVID.”

In a news release, DPS officials said they were notified about the situation by Alltown, the bus service DPS uses. “We’ve been working to find the best possible solution,” they said. “But at this time, DPS has many bus routes that will not have a driver when students start school on Monday, August 16.”

Families affected by this shortage will be contacted directly, according to the district. Phone calls will be made Friday and throughout the weekend.

“We understand this is a huge inconvenience for our families,” said officials. “We are pushing Alltown to find a solution as quickly as possible, which includes bringing in drivers from other towns.”

For now, the District is asking affected families to provide transportation for those students who ride affected routes. Accommodations will be made for those families who are not able to provide transportation, so they will not be marked absent.