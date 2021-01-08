Decatur Public Schools to resume in-person learning

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools will resume in-person learning starting January 19.

District officials said students who indicated they want in-person learning will be assigned one day a week to attend in-person between January 19 and February 5. Students will be split into two groups, A and B. Whichever letter your child is put into will determine if they go to school in-person on Tuesdays or Thursdays. Schools will notify students about their assigned groups.

All students will continue to have virtual classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Students who choose virtual-only will continue to receive assignments for Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those who opt for in-person will still receive assignments on the day their group does not attend in-person learning.

District officials said they made the decision to resume in-person learning after monitoring the community’s health data and working wit the health department to develop metrics to examine. “The decision matrix also includes responses should cases arise across our district or in a specific building. We feel confident that making in-person instruction available to those families who want it, while continuing to offer a virtual-only option, is the best decision at this time for our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau.

They will continue to monitor the community’s health and safety statistics. Schools will also have temperature checks and a symptom screening at the entrance. Parents will also be asked to certify online that their student does not have a fever or is not showing COVID-19 symptoms if they attend in-person. That will be done each day they attend in person.