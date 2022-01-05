Decatur Public Schools to implement “discipline reset”

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools is set to implement a “discipline reset” starting Thursday.

The rest will change some policies to help create a better environment for students. Teachers and staff members will be required to take courses on deescalation and every building will have a designated safety team.

Educators said there was a need to do this as students came back to school from the pandemic.

“The necessity of a reset has really been based off coming back from the pandemic,” said Lawrence Trumble, Student Services Director. “We have been seeing the behaviors that are indicative for a reset from the student level.”

How students are disciplined if they are tardy is one example of what’s changing in Decatur schools.