DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Do you or someone you know have a child in Decatur? If so, there is a one-stop-shop coming up for those looking to register their children for summer programs.

On May 19, Decatur Public Schools is teaming up with members of the community to provide sign-up opportunities for summer programs. Some of the community organizations include the YMCA, Boys & Girls Club, Millikin University, Decatur Park District and the University of Illinois Extension

The event is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. in the Hope Academy cafeteria.

Along with the opportunity to sign up their children for summer programs, parents will also be able to apply for scholarships that cover the cost of programs and other registration fees.

There will be snacks and prizes provided at the event as well.