Decatur Public Schools temporarily closes down American Dreamer STEM Academy because of COVID close contact cases

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Public Schools (DPS) is closing American Dreamer STEM Academy starting Thursday through Labor Day because many students were identified as close contacts to COVID cases.

DPS officials said students will learn virtually from home while the school is closed. Meanwhile, the school building will be thoroughly cleaned, following the COVID-19 health and safety guidlines.

According to school officials, DPS will continue to monitor COVID numbers and keep their community updated. DPS also ask their students’ families to watch for primary symptoms of COVID, which include shortness of breath, coughing, and fever. Other symptoms are congestion, sore throat, diarrhea, abdominal pain, body aches, headaches, and loss of taste or smell.