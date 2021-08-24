Decatur Public Schools teacher arrested for aggravated battery of a child

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a South Shores Elementary School teacher was arrested for aggravated battery of a child.

Officers said Jaimie Goodman told her students in class to put their heads down. One of the students, an 8-year-old did not follow directions. Police stated Goodman pushed the student’s head down and hit their forehead onto the desk top. “Statements during this investigation led police to believe this act was done intentionally and out of frustration.”

Decatur Public Schools issued the following statement:

“DPS is aware of the incident and administrators are working through disciplinary protocols. We deal with all instances of alleged misconduct using disciplinary procedures outlined in union contracts. We cannot comment further on this personnel matter.”