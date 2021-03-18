Decatur Public Schools superintendent accepts job near St. Louis

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools’ superintendent will be leaving the district for a new job.

This photo shows Dr. Paul Fregeau, superintendent of Decatur Public Schools.

In a news release, District officials said Dr. Paul Fregeau accepted a position as the superintendent of Fox C-6 School District in the St. Louis area. They said that district serves around 12,000 students.

Dr. Fregeau has been with DPS since 2017.

“It has been an honor to serve the talented staff and amazing students and families of Decatur for the past four years,” said Fregeau. “This is an opportunity I simply couldn’t pass up, but I know that I will miss my DPS family and the community immensely. I want to thank both our internal and external stakeholders for all they’ve done to support the District during my tenure with Decatur Public Schools.”

Dr. Fregeau will stay with DPS through June 30, 2021. Officials said the DPS Board of Education will meet at its next regular meeting on March 23 to develop a recommendation for a transition plan.