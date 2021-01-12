Decatur Public Schools postpones in-person learning return date

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools District said they are delaying their return to in-person learning because of a limited number of bus drivers.

“At this time, our transportation provider All Town is unable to provide the minimum number of bus drivers required to safely transport students to and from school,” said DPS spokesperson Denise Swarthout in a message to families. That has caused them to not be able to bring students back to the classroom on January 19.

They are instead postponing the return date to February 8. “We do understand that the timing of this change is not ideal, as many families will now have to switch childcare plans again. Please know that we are working to make the best decisions we can with the information we have, while always keeping health and safety at the forefront of those decisions.

Swarthout said the District will continue to monitor metrics in the community and keep families informed leading up to that February 8 return date.