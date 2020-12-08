Decatur Public Schools opens applications for magnet programs

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools’ magnet programs are now accepting applications for their 2021-22 school year.

District officials said this will be the first year the process will be done entirely online. Students living within the DPS District boundaries can apply for a magnet school. “Programs range from structured environments in which children wear uniforms to a curriculum that encourages independence.”

Families can submit an application and rank their interest in each of the District’s three magnet programs.

Two virtual information sessions will be hosted. During these sessions, families will be able to speak with the schools’ principals. Attendance at these sessions are not mandatory like in years past.

Those information sessions will be held on December 16 and January 14 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. You can register on the district website to get a Zoom link.

Families have until January 31 to submit their applications. Afterwards, an electronic lottery will be held in February 2021 to fill available seats in the program. Parents will be notified by email and/or phone call shortly after, according to the District.