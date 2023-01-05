DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools are “highly recommending” masks be worn inside all of their facilities now that Macon County is at a high risk transmission level for COVID-19.

On Jan. 3, DPS said on their Facebook that masks are still “highly recommended” for all students, staff, parents, volunteers, visitors, and community members when inside all DPS facilities, as levels continue to rise. They also ask that parents and guardians send their students to school wearing a mask, and added that masks will also be provided to students when requested.

If students are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, DPS advises everyone to please keep those students home from school. If a student starts experiencing COVID-19 symptoms while at school, DPS said they will be isolated and parents will be contacted to pick them up.

Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 are asked to quarantine for a minimum of five days. DPS said they may return to school and resume normal activities on day six if they are symptom-free or have lessened symptoms with no fever. Those who return on day six will be asked to wear a mask for days 6-10 due to updated CDC and IDPH guidelines.

DPS also said that students and staff who have a fever must be fever-free for a minimum of 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication before returning to school.

The Macon County Health Department confirmed that Macon County is now at a high risk level of community transmission of COVID-19. The health department reported a total of 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in December, and 354 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, with four of those deaths coming in December.