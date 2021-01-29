Decatur Public Schools’ high schools to resume sports & extracurriculars

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools officials said high school students’ sports and extracurricular activities will start back up on Monday.

“We are committed to supporting not only our students’ academic wellness, but also their social and emotional well-being,” said DPS Board of Education President Beth Nolan. “Part of that social well-being is allowing students to take part in sports and activities they love.” She continued to say they have a plan that will allow students to do that in a same manner.

Athletic practices and other extracurricular activities will resume on Monday. “DPS Athletic Directors have developed a comprehensive plan to manage athletic practices, open gym times, and competitive events, all in accordance with IDPH guidelines and best practices.” Students and staff will be required to follow all IDPH guidelines, including social distancing, wearing a mask, etc.

Additionally, officials said the guidelines include limiting attendance at all practices & events. Spectators will not be allowed at any time. Athletes and needed personnel will only be in the gym during the events. Athletes will also need to be safely spaced within the gym during practices and competitions. Home games will be streamed via Facebook.

The District stated that at this time, elementary and middle school sports/activities will remain on hold.