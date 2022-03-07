DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools officials said one of their buses was searched Monday “to investigate a report of a potential weapon” onboard.

In a statement, officials said officers met the bus at Edward and Sawyer streets. They confiscated an orange toy cap gun from a second grade student, according to officials. The child’s parent was called to pick them up.

“Safety is the utmost priority for all students and staff in District #61,” said officials. “We would like to thank the drivers of Alltown Bus Company for consistently putting student safety first and Decatur Police for their continued partnership.”