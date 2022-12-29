DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education said they are now accepting résumés to fill an open spot as one of their Board members resigns.

Board Member Regan Lewis announced they were stepping down on Tuesday during the Special Open Session meeting due to her family relocating closer to her husband’s job.

For anyone interested in filling the seat, qualifications for the position include United States citizenship, a resident of Illinois and of the school district for at least one year preceding the election, at least 18 years of age, a registered voter, not a school trustee, and not a child sex offender as defined in Section 11-9.3 of the Criminal Code.

The DPS Board said résumés and letters of intent should be sent to Secretary Melissa Bradford at her email MBradford@dps61.org no later than noon on Jan. 6, 2023. After reviewing the résumés and letters of intent, the Board said they may by majority appoint someone to fill the vacant seat to then serve the remainder of the unexpired term until the next Board election in April 2023.