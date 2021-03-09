Decatur Public Schools announces The Prep Academy

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Students with Decatur Public Schools will be able to not only earn their high school diploma, but also their associate’s degree at the same time. This is possible through a new program within the district.

The Prep Academy is a partnership with Richland Community College. “We are very excited about offering this innovative new program that’s only for DPS students,” said Dr. Paul Fregeau, Superintendent of Decatur Public Schools. “The Prep Academy has been in the works for nearly two years now. I’ve very proud to see this amazing opportunity come to fruition for our students.”

District officials said students accepted into the program will not only earn their high school diploma but also their associate’s degree from RCC upon completion of the four-year program. “The program is free of charge to Decatur Public Schools students, meaning they will earn a college degree without having to pay for it,” they said.

“To be able to earn a college degree, for free, while completing a high school education is an option that’s not available in all districts,” said Ashley Grayned, Executive Director of Innovative Programs and Strategic Planning for DPS. “The fact that we’re now offering it in Decatur Public Schools will give our students a competitive edge for both future college and career opportunities.”

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021-2022 school year for incoming freshman. Space is limited. Parents of interested freshman must also register and attend a parent information session. Those sessions are scheduled for the following dates:

March 23 – 11 a.m.

March 24 – 6 p.m.

March 25 – 11 a.m.

March 25 – 5 p.m.

Students interested in the Prep Academy must submit an application, along with some required documents. Those include a letter of recommendation and a five paragraph essay. Those materials are due by March 31.

To learn more about The Prep Academy, click here.