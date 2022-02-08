DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools has a new superintendent.

The school district announced Tuesday night that Dr. Rochelle Clark was voted to the Superintendent position in a 6-1 vote by the Board of Education.

Clark started her career in education in 1992 as a special education teacher’s aide and worked her way into leadership roles. She served in DPS as Director of Student Services and as an Assistant Principal at three DPS schools.

Clark also served as Assistant Superintendent of District Affairs at Crete-Monee School District 201-U, before returning to DPS in August 2021 to serve as Assistant Superintendent of Support Services.

“Even though I’ve been in other districts, DPS feels like home. I am incredibly excited to return to Decatur and continue to do what I love,” Clarke said. “My goal as Superintendent of Decatur Public Schools is to graduate strong, resilient students who are

college or career ready. I understand this won’t happen overnight, but I am fully invested in the process and am confident, with support from our dedicated school board, staff, and community, that it will happen in time.”

Clark said that her first order of business as superintendent will be to convene “listening sessions” with students, staff and stakeholders, saying “Listening is key in all communication and relationships.” She will assume the Superintendent position on Wednesday.