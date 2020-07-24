Decatur Public Schools announce fall plans

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Kids in Decatur public schools won’t be back in the classroom at the start of this academic year. DPS officials announced their return plan Friday morning.

Parents and students will need to prepare for 100% virtual learning for the first quarter of the upcoming school year. Kids from pre-k through 12th grade will be learning from home during that time period.

“This is certainly not the start to the 2020 school year that we would have hoped for, but we know that it’s ultimately the best decision we can make for our students, staff, and all our DPS families to prioritize their health and safety,” said Dr. Paul Fregeau, Superintendent of Decatur Public Schools.

District officials are also pushing back the first day of classes to August 17. That will allow teachers more time to prepare for virtual instruction.

In-person appointments and assistance will be available for students with IEPs, students who are English learners, and kids who specifically request face-to-face help from their teachers.

DPS is also offering help with childcare and internet connection.

District leaders will hold a ‘Parent Q&A Webinar’ on Wednesday, July 29 at 6PM.

For more information about the return plan, visit the DPS website.