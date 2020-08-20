Decatur Public Schools addresses moldy food in home deliveries

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools officials said they are working on resolving some issues involving moldy food being delivered to families.

In a Facebook post, the District said the items were “provided by a food vendor that were included in this first week of meal delivery.” They continued to say they are working to get in touch with families who received these items to offer replacements. They said the products in question are also being pulled from future delivers this week.

Parents are asked to inspect the items in their delivery and let their student’s school know of any issues.