Decatur Public Schools: 100% remote learning lasting at least through beginning of 2nd Quarter

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools District said their students will participate in 100 percent remote learning until at least November 13.

In a Facebook post, the District said they are working with staff “to explore all available options in determining what the remainder of the Second Quarter will look like for students and staff.”

They will make an announcement on Friday, October 30. Officials stated the announcement will let families know what to expect for the second half of the Second Quarter, which runs November 16 through December 18.

A form is expected to make its way to families next week so they can tell the District if they would participate in a hybrid option comprised of in-person and remote learning if it was available. That is expected to be available on Skyward Family Access. The District said that would help guide them in planning for the remainder of the Second Quarter and into 2021.