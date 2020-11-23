Decatur Public Library makes changes in response to recent regulations

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Library is making some changes in response to the recent regulations issued by the governor.

“While these mitigation efforts do not mention specific guidelines for public libraries, it is the opinion of the Board and library organization that the wisest course of action is one of prudence,” said City Librarian Rick Meyer in a letter.

As of Monday, the library will only provide curbside checkout. That service will be available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The library will be closed on Saturdays.

Those who wish to use the public access computers can set up an appointment to do so. Appointments will be available Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Fridays. There is a limit on the number of appointments. Library officials will release more details regarding these appointments next week.

Additionally, library officials said they are still participating in delivery services through the SHARE consortium.

Finally, the library wanted patrons to know they can still return their items. If you are unable to return materials, officials said they do not charge late fees to DPL cardholders. They also recently added an additional renewal period.

“If the public health situation worsens, or there are further restrictions directed by State or Local Authorities, Decatur Public Library will comply with said directives. As the public health situation improves, the library will loosen the restrictions. The goal is to continue to provide our community the highest level of access possible while taking every precaution to ensure the safety of the public and library staff,” said Meyer.

The library will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day.