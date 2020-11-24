Decatur Public Library gives more details on computer appointments

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Library officials have announced more details on how patrons can make appointments to use their computers.

In a news release, officials said they will be able to start making those appointments on November 30. There will be a limit of five patrons per hour. They will be available Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The last appointment of each day will be at 4:30 p.m.

Patrons will be required to wear a mask while they are in the building. “If you are unable to wear a mask due to health concerns, please let us know when scheduling your appointment as separate (special) arrangements may be made,” said Head of Programs, Resources & Services Alissa Henkel.

When you arrive for your appointment, you are asked to go to the library entrance. “A librarian will admit you to the building after verifying your name/appointment time,” said Henkel. After you are done with your appointment, librarians will give you instructions on how to leave the building. Stations will be sanitized between appointments.

Computer appointments will be limited to one hour. However, time can be extended at the librarians’ discretion.

Patrons will be required to have their library card or photo ID with them to the appointment. You will not be able to use the computer without identification.

You will also need to bring in money for any prints you will need. They are only accepting cash for prints.

If you do not show up for your appointment within 10 minutes of your reserved time, that time will be forfeited and you will need to reschedule.

Additionally, Henkel asked those who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms to not enter the building and reschedule your appointment.

To make your appointment, call (217) 421-9700. Appointments will be limited to one person per appointment. Patrons can only have one appointment per day.

Only patrons with computer appointments will be able to come into the building. Those who wish to check out books and other materials will have to make arrangements for curbside pick-up, according to library officials.