DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday near Jasper Street and Rogers Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they found a 44-year-old woman lying in the road. She went to the hospital. She was seriously hurt, according to officers.

Police believe a car was heading down Jasper, hit the woman and left the scene.

Officers said the driver was possibly driving a GMC Yukon or Yukon XL, a Chevrolet Silverado or a GMC Sierra. The car should have damage to the front bumper and grill area.

If you know anything about this, call Decatur Police or Crime Stoppers.