DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a woman is dead after a domestic violence situation.

In a news release, Sergeant Steven Carroll stated 43-year-old Monique N. McKissic was taken to a Decatur hospital on August 14. She had blunt force trauma to her head. McKissic was transported to a Springfield hospital for surgery.

“The Sangamon County Coroner’s office contacted the Decatur Police Department this morning making notification McKissic had died as a result of her injuries,” said Sgt. Carroll on Tuesday. She was pronounced dead Monday night.

Officers said 19-year-old Adam Rich was previously charged with attempted murder in connection to this situation. “The Macon County State’s Attorney’s office has been notified of McKissic’s death and an amended charge(s) are forthcoming.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Decatur Police at (217) 424-2736 or CrimeStoppers at (217) 423-8477.