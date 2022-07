DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department added a new member to their family.

In a Facebook post, officers said they welcomed K9 Hugo. He is an 18-month-old Dutch Shepherd from Poland. “Hugo will spend the next few months beefing up in the gym and doing some serious training,” said officers. “No skipping leg days for him!”

Officers also said Hugo enjoys walking in the park with his handler “and feasting on high protein treats!”