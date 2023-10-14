DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — This Halloween, as children and families trick-or-treat after dark, the Decatur Police Department urges motorists to plan for a sober ride home.

In Illinois, it is illegal drive under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any other impairing substance. A DUI offense can result from drivers being impaired by any of the above substances, not just alcohol.

“Heading out to a Halloween party? Before the fun starts, decide how you’ll get home,” Sergeant Steve Hagemeyer said. “Just one drink or hit can impact your ability to drive safely and make responsible decisions. Planning ahead will help keep you – and others – safe.”

The Decatur PD recommends several ways to ride safely to and from the holiday festivities. These include designating a sober driver, taking public transport, calling a sober friend or family member, or utilizing a ride-sharing app like Uber or Lyft. Walking while impaired can also be unsafe, so those planning to head home by foot are also encouraged to grab a sober friend to walk with.

If an impaired person is about to get behind the wheel, their keys should be taken and they should be brought home safely, Decatur Police said. If an impaired person is already on the road, law enforcement should be contacted as soon as possible.