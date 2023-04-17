DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with several local law enforcement agencies to help with their National Drug Takeback Program.

The Decatur Police Department is allowing residents to anonymously drop off their unwanted or expired medications on National Drug Takeback Day April 22. They will be collecting medications on Saturday at their department from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Just drive up to the police department this Saturday and an officer will take your unused medication off your hands,” a Facebook post from the Department’s page reads.

The goal of the National Drug Takeback Day is to prevent medication misuse and addiction problems across the country.

The Decatur Police Department said their collection site will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs as well as liquid medications.

According to the DEA’s website, other law enforcement agencies in Central Illinois are also participating in National Drug Takeback Day, including the Danville Police Department, the Champaign County Crime Stoppers, and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department. The DEA’s website can help find the closest drug take-off site near you.