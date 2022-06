DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a teenager was shot over the weekend while riding in a car.

According to police, the 16-year-old was in the back of the car near Oakland and West Leafland avenues around 4 p.m. on Saturday. While in the car, the boy heard a gunshot and that is when he was hit in the arm.

The teenager was taken to the hospital. He was treated and released, according to officers.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you know anything about this, call Decatur Police.