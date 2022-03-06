DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 17-year-old has died after he was shot Saturday evening in a Decatur McDonald’s parking lot.

Decatur police officers responded to the McDonald’s at 1909 Mt. Zion Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. following a shits-fired report. When they arrived, they saw a car rapidly leaving the parking lot and driving south on Mt. Zion. They pursued the car to the intersection of Fitzgerald Road and Davis Street, where the car pulled over.

Officers found the victim inside the car and administered care to try and save his life, but these attempts were not successful. The victim died at the scene and his identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (217-424-2736) or Crime Stoppers (217-423-8477)