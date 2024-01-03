DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department just got a little bigger.

Four new police officers were sworn into the Decatur Police Department at the Decatur Civic Center Wednesday morning.

Photos courtesy of City of Decatur Photos courtesy of City of Decatur Photo courtesy of City of Decatur

The new officers are Kaitlyn Eubanks, Keyara Bullock, Jakob Prater and Kenneth Alepra.

“Thank you for taking the oath to protect and serve our citizens!” the City of Decatur wrote in their Facebook post.

Two officers with the Decatur Police Department also recently retired.

Master Patrol Officer Larry Brooks retired after working in the Decatur community for over 21 years. Officials said MPO Brooks has been instrumental in advancing our traffic enforcement programs.

MPO Brooks (left) receiving his retirement badge from Chief Brandel. Courtesy: Decatur Police Department via Facebook

Decatur officials said Brooks will train new officers at his new job.

Detective Steve Young retired Tuesday from the Decatur Police Department after 25 years of service. He has spent the last 18 years as a detective in the Street Crimes Unit, and will work at DPD as a civilian digital forensic examiner after taking a month off.

Det. Young (left) receiving his retirement badge from Chief Brandel Courtesy: Decatur Police Department via Facebook

To apply to be a police officer for the Decatur Police Department, you can visit the city of Decatur’s website.