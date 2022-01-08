Decatur Police: suspect arrested after officer shot during chase

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced that a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one its officers was hurt.

Joseph L. Williams, 23, was arrested Saturday afternoon after detectives developed probable cause to arrest him. Williams is accused of running away from a traffic stop early Saturday morning and shooting the officer that pursued him. That officer was taken to a local hospital and released with future treatment required.

Williams was booked into the Macon County Jail on seven charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possessing a weapon as a felon and aggravated resisting a peace office.