Decatur Police still seeking tips in Dec. 2020 murder investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives in Decatur are asking for the public’s help with solving a homicide investigation that started in December last year.

Police say officers responded before midnight on Dec. 22, 2020, to a scene at Haworth and Sunset avenues. Dispatchers were told a dead person was found near a building. Investigators say he was later identified as Timothy Clemmons.

Detectives say Clemmons was kidnapped the day before at North Water Street and East Grand Avenue. Police say his car was found there along with evidence of a physical altercation nearby.

Investigators believe a silver Chevrolet Venture van was involved in the crime.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at

217-423-TIPS or Detective Patient at 217-542-3486.

You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers says they will pay $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest on this crime.