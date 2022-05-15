DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced over the weekend that it will be stepping up its seat belt enforcement ahead of Memorial Day.

Decatur Police said that while Illinois has a 93.5% seat belt use compliance rate, unbelted drivers and passengers still account for more than half the fatalities of vehicle crashes. Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of fatal injury by 45%.

“Seat belts have proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash,” Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said. “Unfortunately, many still don’t buckle up. Worse yet, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that can be passed on to younger generations who follow the example set by their elders.”

Decatur Police is using the increased enforcement to remind drivers and passengers to buckle up every time they get into a car.