DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is increasing its patrols to look for speeding.

The department decided to increase patrols after a recent survey. More than half the people who participated said traffic enforcement is the main issue they wanted to department to deal with.

Police Chief Shane Brandel said speeding can cause more accidents and can make them more severe. He also has some tips that can help keep people safer.

“If I’m going up say, Monroe Street, for example, which is an easy road to speed on because it is a lower speed limit, I set my cruise control. Coming down Fairview it’s the same way. That’s one thing you can do,” Brandel said. “The other thing is, often times you can generally know just by how you are with other vehicles in traffic. If you’re passing everybody, you’re probably going too fast.”

Brandel said that from this point last year, the department has almost tripled its speeding enforcement. Since they started, accidents have happened less often and are less severe.

Brandel’s goal is to continue that trend.