Decatur Police: Shooting victim not cooperative during investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a man was shot in the leg on Thursday.

Officers said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. saying a man had been shot near East Wellington Way and North Woodford Street. The caller told officers the man was heading to the hospital.

Police got the call that a shooting victim showed up at a Decatur hospital. They said the 29-year-old man was shot in the leg.

When officers tried to talk with the man, he was not being cooperative.

The man’s injuries were considered non-life threatening.