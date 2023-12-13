DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is telling people to make safe decisions when buying items off of social media marketplaces this holiday season.

Sergeant Ben Massey said there have been several incidents of people getting robbed after meeting someone who said they were legit sellers — but there’s a simple solution.

“You can come to the police department,” he said. “We’d prefer you come to the police department to make the transaction. There’s always officers here. It’s a safe place.”

Officers say to always check reviews on the user’s profile, look at the comments section, as well as the amount of time the profile has been online. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.