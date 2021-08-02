Decatur Police seeking tips in July homicide investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help with solving a homicide last month.

A press release from Macon County Crime Stoppers says officers responded to a shooting around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, near West Main and North Edward streets.

Police say they got to the scene and found a red Dodge Charger stopped in the intersection. They found the body of 44-year-old Shomari Page in the driver’s seat of that car.

The coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene, later adding he had been shot once in the head.

Investigators say Page was driving the car near that intersection when he was hit by gunfire.

Decatur Police is asking for any nearby businesses or residences with security cameras to contact them, as the footage may assist their investigation.

You can call Detective Kaylor at 217-542-3414. You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS — you do not need to give your name.

Crime Stoppers says it will pay $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest on this homicide.