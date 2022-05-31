DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police need your help in solving this week’s crime of the week.

On May 24, at around 1:50 a.m., police were dispatched to an area on North Dennis Avenue in response to a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed the victim was asleep on his bed when numerous gunshots were fired into the house with one round striking the victim in the abdomen and another round that struck him in the back.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police said a witness observed two subjects dressed in all black running northbound in the 1700 block of West Grand after the shooting. The subjects were both around 5’9” and 150lbs.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.