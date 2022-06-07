DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police need the public’s help in solving this week’s crime of the week.

According to officers, at around 6:10 p.m. on May 30, Decatur Police were dispatched to the Country Trails Apartments in response to a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence of a shooting that happened in a parking lot near the apartment buildings. A victim later arrived at the Decatur Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim could not provide any information to them.

Police also talked to several witnesses on scene who heard the shooting. However, they could not collect any suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name and Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.