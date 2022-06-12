DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive wanted for several crimes.

Decatur Police said Ryan Day, 30, has several arrest warrants on charges that include violating an order of protection, driving under the influence, failing to register as a sex offender and criminal damage. People who know of his whereabouts are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

A tip that results in Day’s arrest will make the tipster eligible for a cash reward.