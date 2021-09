DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police need the community’s help in finding a wanted man.

In a Facebook post, officers said warrants are out for 20-year-old Malik Williams on unlawful possession of a handgun and resisting/obstructing a peace officer charges.

If you know where Williams is, you can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get a reward.