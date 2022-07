MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said they want you to be on the lookout for a man.

In a Facebook post, officers said Kristopher M. Grider is wanted out of Macon County for armed violence. If you know Grider’s location, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

If your tips leads to Grider’s arrest, you could get a reward.