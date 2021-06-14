Decatur Police search for tips regarding arson investigations

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are looking for help regarding several arson investigations.

In a news release, officers said there have been “numerous arsons throughout the city of Decatur” over the past several weeks. They said a large portion of those incidents happened at houses within a few blocks of Old Kings Orchard Community Center. That is located at 815 North Church Street.

If you know anything about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive $500 or more.