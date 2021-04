DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said they are searching for those involved in an aggravated battery and possible hate crime incident.

In a Facebook post, officers said it happened near 29th and Wood streets on April 7. They released photos of a vehicle and at least one person. Officers said, “The vehicle makes a distinct sound when operating at a slow speed.”





Photos courtesy of the Decatur Police Department

In the post, officers did not comment on what the possible hate crime entailed.

This is a developing story.