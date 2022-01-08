Decatur Police search for suspect after officer shot overnight

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said one of their officers was hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning.

In a news release, Chief Shane G. Brandel said an officer saw a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. committing multiple traffic violations near Jasper and Clay streets. The officer tried to stop the vehicle near East Clay and South Maffit streets. The driver–and believed to be the only person in the car–got out and ran away.

The officer ran after the suspect, at which time the suspect fired a gun at the officer and hit them, according to the chief. “The officer was able to continue to provide information on the suspect’s location until additional officers arrived on scene,” said Chief Brandel. “The officer did not discharge their weapon during this incident.”

Another Decatur Police officer took the injured officer to the hospital. They were treated for injuries on their face and shoulder. Brandel said the officer’s injuries are not considered serious at this time and they were released from the hospital, but will require future treatment.

“This incident is yet again a harsh reminder of the danger police officers face on a daily basis as they work hard to make our community safe,” said Chief Brandel.

The suspect has not yet been identified. If you know anything about this, call Decatur Police at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.